Pensioner killed as car hits bridge

A man was killed when his car hit a bridge in the Highlands.

Police were called to the scene on the A890 at Strathcarron, Wester Ross, at about 9.05pm on Tuesday.

The 79-year-old, who was driving a Volkswagen Polo, was declared dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Alasdair MacKay said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

“In particular, if you have dashcam equipment, please check your footage as it could hold images which would assist in our inquiries.”

The road was shut for several hours for investigation work.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3769 of May 23.