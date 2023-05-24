Man in court charged with murdering 37-year-old in Greenock

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Another man has appeared in court charged with murder following a man’s death earlier this year.

Neil Canney was found seriously injured on the doorstep of his home in Nairn Road, Greenock, Inverclyde, at around 1.15am on February 28.

He was taken to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Michael Munro appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

Neil Canney died following an incident in Greenock in February (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The 25-year-old, of Greenock, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Munro is the seventh man charged in connection with the death.

Kieran Hendry, 24, of Greenock; Brendan Balloch, 23, from Greenock; Martin McCusker, 38, of Wishaw, North Lanarkshire; Jack Benson, 22, from Port Glasgow, Inverclyde; and Dale Russell, 28, from Wishaw; appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court last month charged with murder.

None of them entered a plea at their first appearance and they were remanded in custody.

A 27-year-old man has also been charged in connection with Mr Canney’s death.