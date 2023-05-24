Man charged in connection with bus crash in Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash in Glasgow, police have confirmed.

The man has been charged with an alleged road traffic offence.

Ten people were taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a railway bridge on Cook Street in Glasgow on Sunday, May 21 around 11.35am.

Emergency services attended and trains between Glasgow Central and Paisley Gilmour Street were affected.

An investigation into the crash was launched.

The man will be expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.