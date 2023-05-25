Two taken to hospital after fire in Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire in a four-storey building in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called just after 6pm on Wednesday to a tenement blaze in Peffer Street, in the Craigmillar area.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said it sent six engines to tackle the “well-developed fire”.

He added: “Crews extinguished the fire and made the area safe before leaving the scene.

“Two casualties were transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Their condition is currently unknown.