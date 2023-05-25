Two taken to hospital after fire in Edinburgh By Press Association May 25 2023, 7.46am Share Two taken to hospital after fire in Edinburgh Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4421707/two-taken-to-hospital-after-fire-in-edinburgh/ Copy Link The fire occurred in the Craigmillar area of Edinburgh on Wednesday evening (PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Two people were taken to hospital after a fire in a four-storey building in Edinburgh. Emergency services were called just after 6pm on Wednesday to a tenement blaze in Peffer Street, in the Craigmillar area. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said it sent six engines to tackle the “well-developed fire”. He added: “Crews extinguished the fire and made the area safe before leaving the scene. “Two casualties were transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.” Their condition is currently unknown. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close