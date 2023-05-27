Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Teenage motorist killed after crash between car and lorry.

By Press Association
Part of the A9 was closed for several hours after a crash between a car and lorry which killed a teenager (Peter Byrne/PA)
A teenage motorist has been killed after his car was involved in a crash with a lorry.

The 18-year-old male died as a result of the incident on the A9 near Dalmagarry, near Inverness, shortly after 6am on Friday, Police Scotland confirmed.

The teenager, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Meanwhile, the driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours for investigations to carried out, with police adding that work to discover the full circumstances of what happened was still taking place.

Sergeant David Miller, from the Dingwall Road Policing Unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the deceased, along with everyone else affected by this incident.”

