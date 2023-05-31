Covid-19 Inquiry appoints boss of human rights panel as chief executive

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry has appointed a chief executive to help investigate the Government’s response to the pandemic.

Ian Duddy, chairman of the Scottish Human Rights Commission, will begin his new role this summer.

He will be responsible for administration as well as managing the inquiry.

The inquiry’s mission is to “establish the facts, identify the lessons that need to be learned and make recommendations to Scottish ministers, so we are better prepared in future”.

He will bring more than 20 years of experience in human rights, advocacy and leadership to the inquiry.

He has served as a diplomat, a UK ambassador and led the UK team at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Mr Duddy said: “I’m delighted to join the inquiry team. This is without a doubt the most wide-ranging inquiry in Scotland’s history, as every one of us has been impacted by Covid-19 in some way.

“I’m looking forward to playing my part in ensuring that the inquiry really delivers for the people of Scotland.”

Mr Duddy has worked in the areas of justice, religious freedom, war crimes and modern slavery.

He has been posted in various countries including Argentina, Switzerland, Uruguay and Chile.

He originally worked in finance and as an English teacher working in Japan.

Lord Brailsford, chairman of the inquiry, said: “Ian’s extensive leadership experience will help ensure the independent inquiry into the devolved strategic response to the pandemic in Scotland continues to proceed apace.

“Ian will also assist the inquiry in upholding its commitment to conducting a robust, independent investigation and adopting a human rights-based approach in arriving at its findings and recommendations.

“In addition, he will play an important role in maintaining a positive and productive relationship with the many individuals and organisations with which the inquiry is interacting, including bereaved families.”