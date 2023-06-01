Serious crash closes busy road in Glasgow By Press Association June 1 2023, 12.01pm Share Serious crash closes busy road in Glasgow Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4441738/serious-crash-closes-busy-road-in-glasgow/ Copy Link The crash happened on Duke Street in Glasgow’s east end (PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Police and ambulance services are at the scene of a serious road crash in Glasgow’s east end. Duke Street has been closed since around 11am on Thursday from Bellgrove Street to Whitehill Street. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There has been a serious road crash on Duke Street and police officers are in attendance.” Drivers have been advised to seek an alternative route. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close