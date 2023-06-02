Man seriously hurt and children taken to hospital after Highlands crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was left with serious injuries and two children were taken to hospital after a crash in the Highlands.

The three were taken to hospital after the crash between a Peugeot 308 and a lorry at 3.50pm on Thursday on the A87, between Kyle of Lochalsh and Balmacara.

The 37-year-old driver of the car was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, and Police Scotland said he suffered serious injuries.

Two children in the car, aged six and 10, were taken to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, with minor injuries.

The 49-year-old lorry driver also sustained minor injuries, police said.

Sergeant Ally MacKay, of the Dingwall road policing unit, said: “As we work to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident, we ask anyone who was on that stretch of road and either witnessed the crash, or either of the vehicles beforehand, to please contact police.”

He said anyone who has information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2680 of June 1.

The road was closed until around 1am on Friday, and investigations into the crash continue.