Man killed in lorry crash identified

A man who died after he was struck by a lorry in Glasgow has been identified by police.

Cameron Eaglesham died following the incident on Duke Street in the Dennistoun area at around 10.40am on Thursday.

Cameron Eaglesham was hit by a lorry in Dennistoun, Glasgow, on Thursday morning (Police Scotland/PA)

The 44-year-old, who lived locally, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the lorry, a 45-year-old woman, was uninjured.

Police say that inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances of the crash.