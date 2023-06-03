Firefighters tackle blaze in Edinburgh city centre flat

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services tackled a fire in an Edinburgh city centre flat on Saturday evening.

Firefighters were notified of the blaze in a first-floor flat on the capital’s South Bridge just before 6.30pm.

Six crews were sent to the scene, however it is understood the response has now been scaled back.

No injuries have been reported so far and the cause of the fire is unknown.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “We were alerted at 6.29pm on June 3 of a flat fire on South Bridge.

“Operations control mobilised six pumping appliances to a fire in a first-floor flat of a five-storey building. Crews remain in attendance.”