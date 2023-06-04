Man dies after being hit by lorry on motorway

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died after being hit by a lorry on a motorway.

The 39-year-old was struck by a red Scania HGV near the on-ramp at Junction 1A of the M74, near Polmadie, Glasgow, at around 11.35pm on Saturday, police said.

Ambulance crews attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road Policing officers are appealing for information following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a red Scania HGV on the M74 in Glasgow.

The road was closed for around five hours for investigations to be carried out, with police now appealing for information.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died,” said Sergeant Chris Hoggans.

“Despite the time of night, the M74 was still busy with traffic and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have seen what happened.

“I am also appealing for anyone with relevant dashcam footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 5187 of 3 June 2023.”