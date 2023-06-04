Seven men arrested after Scottish Cup Final in Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police made seven arrests after the Scottish Cup Final in Glasgow on Saturday.

Police Scotland confirmed there was “no significant” trouble involving fans despite the arrests, which were made in connection with disorder.

Celtic beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-1 at Hampden Park, and police took action before the match under section 12 of the Public Order Act as Celtic fans held a procession from Glasgow Green to the national stadium.

Celtic played Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police confirmed two men, aged 29 and 43, will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, while three more, aged 23, 29 and 33, will appear at a later date.

A 22-year-old man will also be reported to the procurator fiscal, while a 47-year-old was issued with a fixed penalty notice.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Divisional Commander for Greater Glasgow, said: “There was no significant disorder and I would commend the majority of fans for their conduct throughout the day.

“Working with partner agencies, we provided a proportionate policing plan to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all those in and around the city.”