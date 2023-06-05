Man dies after being hit by bus in Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died after being hit by a bus in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said the 39-year-old pedestrian was struck in Argyle Street, near to Gray Street, in the city’s west end at 12.05am on Monday.

Emergency services were alerted and the man was declared dead at the scene.

None of the passengers or the 44-year-old man driving the bus were hurt.

Police Sergeant Nicholas Twigg said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.

“We are carrying out inquiries to establish the circumstances and the cause of the crash.

“I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information or personal footage that may assist our investigation to contact 101, quoting reference number 0008 of June 5.”