Family pays tribute to ‘dedicated and loving father’ who died after crash

The family of a man who died following a crash in the Highlands have paid tribute to a “dedicated and loving father”.

Joe Dutfield, 39, was driving a grey Peugeot 308 when it was involved in a crash with a white DAF lorry near his home village of Balmacara, near Skye.

The crash happened on the A87 between Kyle of Lochalsh and Balmacara at around 3.50pm on Thursday June 1.

His passengers, girls aged six and 10, were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and have since been discharged.

Mr Dutfield’s family issued the following statement via Police Scotland: “Joe was a dedicated and loving father to his girls.”

Police Sergeant Ally MacKay said: “Our thoughts are with Joe’s family and friends at this very difficult time for them.

“Inquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2680 of Thursday June 1.