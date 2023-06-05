Glasgow street closed after spillage of ‘potentially hazardous materials’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A spillage of “potentially hazardous materials” has seen emergency services shut a Glasgow road.

Fire crews were called just before 4pm on Monday to the city’s Cathedral Street after the “spillage”, and Police Scotland said they were assisting the fire service “following reports of a small explosion”.

Emergency services have since shut the road between North Hanover Street and Stirling Road, with fire crews seen outside the University of Strathclyde’s Thomas Graham Building.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 3.54pm on Monday, June 5 to an incident at a property on Cathedral Street, Glasgow.

“Operations control mobilised eight appliances to the scene where they were met with a spillage of potentially hazardous materials.

“Crews remain in attendance. There are no reported casualties.”

Inspector Gary Montgomerie said: “We would ask drivers to use an alternative route, and people should avoid the area to allow emergency services access. There is no immediate threat to the public.”

Other roads in the area have been closed, Glasgow City Council have said with North Portland Street closed from George Street to Rottenrow; Montrose Street closed from George Street to Cathedral Street; and North Frederick Street closed from George Street to Cathedral Street