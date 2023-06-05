19-year-old arrested over death of man in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Aberdeenshire.

A 24-year-old man was declared dead at the scene in Watermill Road, Fraserburgh, on Sunday after emergency services were called to the address at about 6pm.

On Monday Police Scotland said they had arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the incident, and officers would remain in the area over the coming days.

Chief Inspector Sam Buchan said there was now a “dedicated team of officers working on this investigation to establish the full circumstances”.

“I understand this incident will be concerning to people but I would like to reassure everyone, from our inquiries so far, there is no wider risk to the public,” he said.

“A visible police presence will remain in the area over the coming days to reassure everyone and I would urge anyone with concerns or information to speak to any of our officers.”

Mr Buchan said anyone with information about the incident should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3282 of June 4.