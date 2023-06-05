Man, 23, arrested in murder probe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 23-year-old man has been arrested as part of a murder inquiry launched after the death of a man in Edinburgh.

Peter Mullen suffered serious injuries in Leith Street, near the Greenside Row junction, on Friday at around 7.45pm.

The 30-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but died a short time later.

On Monday, Police Scotland said a 23-year-old man had been arrested in connection with Mr Mullen’s death.

It is being treated as murder following a post-mortem examination and inquiries are ongoing, Police Scotland said.

A 41-year-old man was also taken to hospital after the incident, which saw emergency services cordon off an area outside the Omni Centre.

It is the second arrest police have made in connection with the incident.

A 46-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a minor assault and is expected to appear before the city’s sheriff court at a later date.