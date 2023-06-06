Teenager charged in connection with death of 24-year-old man in Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with the death of another man in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire.

Officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Watermill Road in the town around 6pm on Sunday.

A 24-year-old man was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Area commander Chief Inspector Sam Buchan said: “Our thoughts are with the deceased man’s loved ones at this difficult time. We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation to establish the full circumstances.

“I understand this incident will be concerning to people but I would like to reassure everyone, from our enquiries so far, there is no wider risk to the public.

“A visible police presence will remain in the area over the coming days to reassure everyone and I would urge anyone with concerns or information to speak to any of our officers.”

The 19-year-old man is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 3282 of 4 June 2023, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.