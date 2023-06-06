Man charged over Edinburgh death

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged in connection with a man’s death in Edinburgh.

Peter Mullen, 30, suffered serious injuries in an incident in Leith Street at about 7.45pm on Friday June 2.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died shortly after.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death, Police Scotland said.

He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.