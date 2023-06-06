Teaching union withdraws strike action at First Minister’s former school

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teaching union has agreed to withdraw plans for further strike action at First Minister Humza Yousaf’s former school in a dispute over pensions following further negotiations.

Members of NASUWT at Hutchesons’ Grammar School in Glasgow walked out last week over claims their pensions have been downgraded and they have been asked to sign “inferior” contracts.

The union said employers have now made a proposal to delay for a year plans to compulsorily transfer all teachers from the Scottish Teachers’ Pension Scheme (STPS) to the school’s alternative defined contribution scheme.

NASUWT has now agreed to withdraw two days of strike action planned for Wednesday and Thursday this week as a “gesture of goodwill” and to facilitate further talks.

It said its formal trade dispute with Hutchesons’ will remain in place for now, and the union has not accepted the employers’ suggested compulsory implementation date for all teachers to move to the defined contribution scheme on September 1, 2024.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also attended the school (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also attended the independent school in Glasgow, where fees can be up to £16,177 a year.

Mike Corbett, NASUWT national official in Scotland, said: “The delay is a welcome development and allows time for further negotiation in the new academic year and, importantly, an opportunity to establish exactly what is proposed regarding employer contribution rates in the STPS.

“We have not accepted the suggested implementation date of September 2024 for any transfer of pensions.

“We remain focused on securing through further negotiation a fair outcome for our members which provides them with financial certainty and security in retirement.”

Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said: “We remain committed to protecting teachers’ pension benefits and entitlements, but we welcome this long overdue commitment from the employer to pause its plans to enable further discussions to take place.”

Members of the EIS teaching union also took three days of strike action earlier this month in the dispute, the first strike action in the history of the school.

A Hutchesons’ Grammar School spokeswoman said: “We are pleased that the NASUWT have called off this week’s strikes and we are committed to further talks going forward to resolve the dispute.”

The school previously said it is not offering an inferior pension but a different one which offers teaching staff additional benefits and greater flexibility in their pension provision.