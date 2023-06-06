Boy, 12, taken to hospital after reports of explosion on industrial estate

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 12-year-old boy has been taken to hospital following reports of an explosion on an industrial estate.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Bedlay View on the Tannochside Industrial Estate in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, at around 9.10pm on Monday.

The fire service said firefighters extinguished a blaze affecting a skip and a heavy goods vehicle.

Investigations are under way to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Police said the boy was taken to hospital following the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 9.08pm on Monday June 5 to initial reports of a building fire on Bedlay View, Uddingston.

“Operations Control mobilised a total of four fire appliances to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a skip and a heavy goods vehicle.

“Crews left at 11.51pm after ensuring the area was made safe.”