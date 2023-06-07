Fire service warns of ‘very high’ risk of wildfires

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued a “very high” warning for an increased risk of wildfires.

The alert runs from Wednesday to Saturday, with the fire service warning members of the public that even the smallest fire can spread uncontrollably and devastate entire hillsides.

The warning comes after 30 firefighters attended a wildfire which began in Cannich near Inverness on Sunday May 28 and remains ongoing.

⚠️𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗬 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛 Wildfire Warning extended until Saturday, 10 June. The lack of rain, hot sunshine ☀️, warm air temperatures & low wind is the perfect combination for a wildfire. Please follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code and avoid open fires in the countryside. 🏞️ — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) June 7, 2023

Smoke from the fire was so widespread it could be seen from space.

Firefighters are also tackling a wildfire on the Campsie Fells near Fintry, to the north of Glasgow.

They were first called to the scene shortly before 6pm on Tuesday, and on Wednesday afternoon crews from nine engines and a specialist unit were battling the blaze, which has a five-mile fire-front.

We are currently responding to a wildfire at Campsie Fells, near Fintry. Due to waterbombing by helicopter, we would advise local residents to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed. Crews will remain in attendance until the area is made safe. pic.twitter.com/F19Z416cVn — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) June 7, 2023

A fire service spokesman said: “Crews remain on scene as we try hard to bring the fire under control. No casualties have been reported.”

Smoke from the Campsie Fells blaze can be seen from Glasgow, and in an effort to put it out crews have been using helicopters to waterbomb the flames.

Rural and remote communities are particularly impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant environmental and economic damage, the service said.

🚨 EMERGENCY WILDFIRE APPEAL 🚨Wildfire has destroyed around 50% of our RSPB Scotland Corrimony nature reserve.Rare wildlife, amazing habitats and many years of work are gone.Please help us restore nature here: https://t.co/7bBMyoYFQj pic.twitter.com/Oo7eRXVaZy — RSPB Scotland (@RSPBScotland) June 2, 2023

Station commander John Harvey said: “We know that many people will be hoping to enjoy the outdoors when the weather is good, but we urge everyone to make sure that they don’t increase the chance of wildfire.

“That means being aware of the risks and following the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

“Wild and grass fires can start by the careless disposal of cigarettes and barbecues or campfires left unattended.

A helicopter drops water at the scene of an ongoing wildfire in Cannich near Inverness (SFRS/PA)

“They then have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land, wildlife and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.

“During this time of the year, many firefighters across Scotland are preparing to actively tackle wildfires as they work to protect our communities.

“However, many of these fires are preventable so please read our safety advice and enjoy the weather responsibly.”