Half of Scots skipping meals due to cost-of-living crisis, survey finds

Half of Scots are regularly skipping meals or going without essential foods to cope with the cost-of-living crisis, according to new research.

A survey of more than 1,500 adults by Food Standards Scotland (FSS) found nearly two-thirds are concerned about their finances and this has changed their shopping habits and how often they eat.

FSS said half the adults surveyed reported taking what it termed “concerning actions” to conserve cash, such as going without healthier but costlier foods or missing meals entirely.

Just over one-fifth of respondents said they are buying less fresh fruit and vegetables, which rose to just under a third in areas most affected by poverty.

Around a third also reported their diet is less healthy as a result, with healthy eating being considered less of a priority because of the cost-of-living crisis.

Many of those surveyed said they are buying less fresh fruit and vegetables due to the cost (PA)

The research found people’s shopping habits have also been impacted by the crisis, with almost three-fifths swapping to cheaper or unbranded products, buying more items on promotion, and leaving “treat” foods out of their trolleys.

More than a 10th of respondents said they had recently used a foodbank or food pantry, and a further third said they would consider using one to stock up.

Leanne Garden, a public health nutrition adviser for FSS, said: “This survey has shown us that the cost-of-living crisis has impacted negatively on many people’s ability to access food, due in part to costs being prioritised for other areas including household energy bills.

“It is of great concern that more than one in 10 respondents needed to use foodbanks and pantries, and that eating a healthy diet as a result of the cost-of-living crisis has become a lower priority.

“FSS has an online resource called Eat Well, Your Way, which could help support people who are looking for healthier and cheaper ways to cook.”

The survey, which assessed consumer attitudes towards diet and food in Scotland, asked participants a series of questions linked to food and the costs crisis.