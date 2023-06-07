Opening of tram extension hailed as ‘landmark moment’ for Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first paying customers have travelled on Edinburgh’s new tram line to Newhaven in what was described by local officials as a “landmark moment” for the capital.

Passengers were able to use services on the new route between Newhaven and Picardy Place from noon on Wednesday.

A piper accompanied the first tram at Picardy Place while members of Dance Base performed outside St Mary’s Cathedral.

Council leader Cammy Day then joined local school pupils to officially open the tram line.

The route, which is 2.9 miles long and has eight stops, has been under construction since November 2019.

Passengers on the first tram to Newhaven (CEC/PA)

It has been rigorously tested in recent months to ensure the newly constructed line and software work effectively and safely.

Mr Day said: “I’m delighted to be playing a part in this momentous occasion – the launch of tram passenger services between Picardy Place and Newhaven.

“It’s a real landmark moment for Edinburgh, as we bring this high-capacity, sustainable and reliable service to the north of the city.

“I know many will share in my excitement and optimism for the benefits this development will provide.

“We’ve already seen vast improvements to spaces along the route and long-term I’m looking forward to the impact it will have on the local economy, which even now we’re starting to see.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all those who live and own businesses along the route.

“They have shown such patience and resilience throughout this major, complex project and now I hope that they will really gain from the new service.

“This is also a chance to reflect on the hard work of those who have delivered this scheme. Thanks to the project team’s dedication, despite the challenges of recent years, I’m proud to say trams to Newhaven has been delivered on time and within the £207.3 million budget.”

The first tram carrying passengers left Picardy Place accompanied by a piper (CEC/PA)

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams managing director, said: “The opening of the route will mark another momentous day for the city, and the entire Edinburgh Trams team stands ready to bring its acclaimed brand of service excellence to tens of thousands of new customers in the communities it serves.

“We’re also looking forward to delivering a real boost for local businesses, providing a convenient transport link between the city centre and some of Edinburgh’s most densely populated neighbourhoods, as well as key locations such as Ocean Terminal and Port of Leith.”

A guard of honour from the High Constabulary of the Port of Leith stood at Pilrig Street to welcome the tram into the burgh, wearing full parade dress including top hats, whistles and ceremonial batons.