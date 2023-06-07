Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
News Scotland

Man appears in court charged with Fraserburgh murder

By Press Association
Police Scotland officers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police Scotland officers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Aberdeenshire, as the alleged victim’s family paid tribute to the man who “was always there to give you a great big cuddle”.

Michael Jenkins, 24, from Cumbria, was pronounced dead in Fraserburgh’s Watermill Road on Sunday, after police were called to reports of a disturbance at around 6pm.

On Wednesday Alfie Whelan, 19, appeared before Peterhead Sheriff Court accused of his murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Whelan also faces two other charges, one under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and one under the Sexual Offences Scotland Act.

Michael Jenkins, who died in Aberdeenshire on Sunday (Police Scotland)

Mr Jenkins’ brother, who Police Scotland did not name, paid tribute to the alleged victim.

“I’d like to tell people the amazing side of Michael, the lad who devoted his time and love to the people he cared for, he would come running whenever you called his name, he would pick you up when you fell, and he was always there to give you a great big cuddle, whenever you needed one,” he said in the statement.

“Mike will be missed by so many, a son, a brother, an uncle, a partner, a friend, a grandson, and a friendly smile even to those that didn’t know him.”

Mr Jenkins was in the town for work when he died on Sunday, Police Scotland said.

