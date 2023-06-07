Man appears in court charged with Fraserburgh murder

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Aberdeenshire, as the alleged victim’s family paid tribute to the man who “was always there to give you a great big cuddle”.

Michael Jenkins, 24, from Cumbria, was pronounced dead in Fraserburgh’s Watermill Road on Sunday, after police were called to reports of a disturbance at around 6pm.

On Wednesday Alfie Whelan, 19, appeared before Peterhead Sheriff Court accused of his murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Whelan also faces two other charges, one under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and one under the Sexual Offences Scotland Act.

Michael Jenkins, who died in Aberdeenshire on Sunday (Police Scotland)

Mr Jenkins’ brother, who Police Scotland did not name, paid tribute to the alleged victim.

“I’d like to tell people the amazing side of Michael, the lad who devoted his time and love to the people he cared for, he would come running whenever you called his name, he would pick you up when you fell, and he was always there to give you a great big cuddle, whenever you needed one,” he said in the statement.

“Mike will be missed by so many, a son, a brother, an uncle, a partner, a friend, a grandson, and a friendly smile even to those that didn’t know him.”

Mr Jenkins was in the town for work when he died on Sunday, Police Scotland said.