Pedestrian killed in M74 crash identified

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have identified a pedestrian who died when he was hit by a lorry.

Ben Miller, 39, from Glasgow, was struck near the on-ramp to the M74 at Polmadie in the city at around 11.35pm on Saturday.

In a statement released by Police Scotland, his family said: “We are deeply shocked at Ben’s sudden passing.

“Ben leaves behind a close family and many loving friends, and we are very grateful for all the messages of love and support that we have received.

“We ask that our wishes for privacy at this difficult time are respected.”

Sergeant John Houston, of the Glasgow road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Miller’s family and friends at this time.

“We are continuing with our inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“I would like anyone who was in the area and may have seen what happened, who hasn’t yet spoken to police, to contact 101, quoting reference number 5187 of June 3.”