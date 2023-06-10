Two teenagers taken to hospital after fight at Irvine railway station

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two teenagers have been taken to hospital after a fight involving a number of youths at Irvine train station in North Ayrshire.

As well as the two boys, whose injuries were not serious, a 17-year-old girl was hurt during the incident on Friday night.

It led to disruption on the line, with platforms at the station remaining closed on Saturday morning before later reopening.

British Transport Police (BTP) have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

⚠️ NEW: Emergency services are dealing with an incident at Irvine. We’re unable to serve Irvine station for the rest of today. Customers should make their own alternative arrangements if intending to travel to/from Irvine. ^Paul pic.twitter.com/1u5eHEaaU5 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 9, 2023

A spokesman said: “Officers were called to Irvine railway station at 9.51pm on June 9 following reports of youths fighting.

“Paramedics also attended and two boys, aged 16 and 17, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening or life-changing.

“A girl, also aged 17, sustained a minor head injury and was taken to her home address.”

No arrests have been made and police say their inquiries are ongoing.

Witnesses have been asked to text BTP 61016 quoting reference number 738 of June 9.

The spokesman added: “The public can expect to see additional officers at the station and in the area to ensure the safety of everyone using the railway.”