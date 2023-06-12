Charity welcomes approval of drug to fight aggressive form of breast cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Charity welcomes approval of drug to fight aggressive form of breast cancer

By Press Association
Pembrolizumab offers hope in the fight against a particularly aggressive form of breast cancer (Hospital Services Limited/PA)

A breast cancer charity has hailed the approval of a new drug to treat women with a particularly aggressive form of the disease, describing it as offering “precious hope” of more lives being saved in the long term.

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has recommended pembrolizumab be prescribed to patients with advanced or early stage triple negative breast cancer at high risk of recurrence, as part of other treatments including chemotherapy and surgery.

In addition, the advisory body cleared the use of five other medicines this week including one which will be used to treat patients with an extremely rare disorder affecting how the body accumulates and stores fat.

The committee has accepted the use of metreleptin to treat people with lipodystrophy, a condition through which the body is unable to maintain healthy fat tissue leading to abnormalities and reduced life expectancy.

The drug will be made available to sufferers for three years while further information is gathered about its clinical and cost effectiveness after which SMC will decide whether it should be routinely available across Scotland.

The four other drugs cleared for use this week without caveats were nivolumab for people with cancer of the oesophagus; polatuzumab for adults with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; treosulfan for people about to undergo a donor stem cell transplant; and upadacitinib for patients with Crohn’s disease.

Melanie Sturtevant, associate director of policy, evidence and influencing at Breast Cancer Now, commented: “It’s brilliant news that certain patients with primary triple negative breast cancer will now be able to access pembrolizumab on the NHS in Scotland.

“This exciting new drug is an important step forward for patients with this type of breast cancer who’ve faced limited treatment options for far too long.

“While less common, triple negative breast cancer can be particularly aggressive and often with poorer outcomes. For those living with the disease and their loved ones, the fear of the cancer returning can be overwhelming.

“Pembrolizumab offers precious hope of more lives being saved from this devastating disease, by significantly reducing the risk of the cancer coming back or spreading to other parts of the body and becoming incurable.

“The treatment may also lead to any detectable cancer disappearing by the time of surgery, meaning patients can potentially face less invasive, breast-conserving surgery.

“We encourage women to discuss their breast cancer treatment options with their healthcare team. Anyone affected by breast cancer can speak to Breast Cancer Now’s expert nurses by calling our free Helpline on 0808 800 6000 for information and support

Meanwhile, the SMC chair, Dr Scott Muir, commented on the approval of metreleptin: “Liposystrophy is a debilitating condition that can result in high morbidity with multi-organ damage of the liver, kidneys and pancreas, poor quality of life and premature death.

“There are no other medicines currently licensed for the treatment of this condition.

“The Scottish Government will announce when metreleptin will be available for prescribing.

“The cost of metreleptin is currently very high; availability via the ultra-orphan pathway will allow the company more time to gather data in order to address key uncertainties identified by the committee.

“Thereafter SMC will reassess the case to ensure that this medicine is a good use of NHS resources.

“We know that triple negative breast cancer can be an aggressive disease with a high risk of occurrence. Adding pembrolizumab to current treatment has been shown to improve response rates which will be welcomed by clinicians and patients in Scotland.”