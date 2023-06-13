Major artwork on theme of climate change to go on display in Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major artwork on theme of climate change to go on display in Edinburgh

By Press Association
A Song About Samoa – Vasa (Ocean) by Yuki Kihara
A major artwork depicting a tsunami, created by the internationally renowned artist Yuki Kihara, will go on public display for the first time in Scotland in August.

The piece, entitled A Song About Samoa – Vasa (Ocean), will be unveiled at a free exhibition showcasing artwork on the theme of climate change, at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

A Song About Samoa – Vasa (Ocean) features a set of five siapo (barkcloth) kimono decorated with Samoan and Japanese cultural motifs depicting a tidal wave threatening to submerge a beach.

Sprouting coconuts seen floating in the sea represent a hopeful future, in contrast with the pollution and environmental damage shown beneath the surface of the water.

Yuki Kihara said: “The work aims to reframe the va (space that connects) between Japan and the Pacific and specifically Samoa, taking an indigenous interpretation of transpacific identity, history and the environment while referencing my own interracial Samoan and Japanese heritage as a point of conceptual departure.”

The artwork will sit alongside works by contemporary artists such as George Nuku, Angela Tiatia and artists from Erub Arts created in response to the growing concern among communities about climate change.

Dr Ali Clark, a senior curator responsible for collections from Oceania and the Americas, said: “The kimono and the discussions they inspire makes this an incredible acquisition for the National Collection.

“Across five beautiful artworks, the artist explores questions of identity, sexuality and gender, colonial histories and legacies and ecology and climate change.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the work of Yuki Kihara into our collection and look forward to putting them on display in our forthcoming exhibition.”

Jenny Waldman, director of Art Fund, a national fundraising charity for art which helped the museum acquire the work, said: “Yuki Kihara’s stunning series of kimono offers a window into a different culture and perspective and opens up new conversations.

“I’m delighted that Art Fund has been able to support National Museums Scotland to bring this fabulous work into their public collection to be enjoyed by audiences from Scotland and beyond.”

A Song About Samoa – Vasa (Ocean) represents the first phase in a five-year project by Yuki Kihara which will consist of twenty siapo kimono presented in four sets of five, each with a specific theme.

The piece will go on show as part of the Rising Tide: Art and Environment in Oceania exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland which will run from August 12 to April 14 next year.