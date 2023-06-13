Hate crime against disabled people highest on record, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hate crime against disabled people highest on record, figures show

By Press Association
Hate crime against the disabled is on the rise (Alamy/PA)
Charges against people subjecting disabled people to hate crime because of their condition is the highest on record, figures have shown.

Charges against people accused of committing disability aggravated hate crime in Scotland went up by 3% in 2022/23 to 722, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said on Tuesday, taking it to the highest reported level since current laws came into force in 2010.

And the number of charges for crime aggravated by a victim’s sexual orientation increased to 1,884 in 2022/23, up 2% from the year before, continuing its climb upwards since 2014/15.

But racism charges are the most common. There were 3,145 charges relating to race crime reported in 2022/23, a fall of 2% compared to the year before. It is 31% lower than the high in 2011/12, when there were 4,547 charges.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain standing outside Court of Session
Dorothy Bain KC, Scotland’s Lord Advocate (Jane Barlow/PA(

Dorothy Bain KC, the Lord Advocate, said: “We will not tolerate crime which damages the fundamental right of an individual to be exactly the person they are.

“As prosecutors, we take very seriously our responsibility to protect victims and members of the public from these hate-fuelled offences.”

Overall, the number of charges reported containing at least one element of hate crime was 5,738 in 2022/23, which is 2% down on the year before.

While the majority of hate crime has a racial element, the proportion of charges aggravated by race has been falling over the last decade from 74% in 2013/14 to 55% in 2022/23.

HMP and YOI – Stirling
Justice Secretary Angela Constance (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The proportion of hate crime charges containing prejudice which related to sexual orientation has increased from 16% to 33% over the same period.

And the figures show that the proportion of charges relating to transgender identity was 1%, a total of 55 reports.

It is the second highest on record, with 86 charges reported in 2021-22 being its peak. Between 2016/17 and 2020/21 the number of charges fluctuated between 40 and 52.

And in 2022/23 the proportion of hate crime reports connected to disability was 13%, while religious aggravation accounted for 10% of the charges.

The figures relate to the number of charges reported rather than the number of people charged, the Crown Office said.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “Hate crime has hugely damaging effects on victims, their families and the wider community and we must all play our part to challenge it.

“These latest figures show that we all must redouble efforts to tackle hatred and prejudice in Scotland.”

The figures were released as part of the Crown Office’s annual Hate Crime in Scotland report.

The characteristics protected by law are race, religion, disbility, sexual orientation.