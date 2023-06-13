Driver rescued after being trapped by landslides in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Driver rescued after being trapped by landslides in the Highlands

By Press Association
A driver has been rescued after being trapped in a landslide in the Highlands (Alamy/PA)
Mountain rescuers have freed a driver who was trapped inside his vehicle after it was caught in a landslide in the Highlands.

Volunteers from the Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team rescued the man whose vehicle was stuck between two landslides.

The incident happened on the B863, which connects Glencoe and Kinlochleven, near Fort William.

In a statement on Facebook, a spokesperson for the Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team said: “Dramatic scenes on the B863 last night as GMR came to the aid of a stricken driver.

Volunteers from the Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team attended the landslide (Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team/PA)

“During a period of localised heavy downpours yesterday evening, there were a number of landslides on the high road between Glencoe and Kinlochleven.

“Our volunteers were requested by Police Scotland to attend to assist a lone motorist who had become trapped between two slides.

“Team members were able to quickly access the scene, covering a short distance on foot before helping the driver to safety.”

The man’s situation is similar to another recent incident, where the rescue team aided a woman who had a lucky escape on the same road.

Volunteers stand next to a landslide.
Roads in the Scottish Highlands have been devastated by recent landslides (Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team/PA)

The woman discovered the road was blocked due to an estimated 100-tonne landslide and made a three-point-turn to head back the way she came, just missing being hit by a second, larger landslide, which took place about 100 metres from her car.

The second landslide washed away a bridge leaving the woman stuck, but the mountain rescuers came to her aid and brought her to safety.

Landslides and floods have caused disruptions on roads and railways in parts of the Highlands due to a series of downpours on Monday and the early hours of Tuesday.

The A86 at Roybridge, near Fort William, is closed as Traffic Scotland confirmed a 113-mile diversion was put in place.

Network Rail has also closed the West Highland line between Roy Bridge station and Tulloch due to damage caused to the tracks.

The line may be closed until Thursday while repairs take place.