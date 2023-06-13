Driver rescued after being trapped by landslides in the Highlands

Mountain rescuers have freed a driver who was trapped inside his vehicle after it was caught in a landslide in the Highlands.

Volunteers from the Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team rescued the man whose vehicle was stuck between two landslides.

The incident happened on the B863, which connects Glencoe and Kinlochleven, near Fort William.

In a statement on Facebook, a spokesperson for the Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team said: “Dramatic scenes on the B863 last night as GMR came to the aid of a stricken driver.

Volunteers from the Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team attended the landslide (Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team/PA)

“During a period of localised heavy downpours yesterday evening, there were a number of landslides on the high road between Glencoe and Kinlochleven.

“Our volunteers were requested by Police Scotland to attend to assist a lone motorist who had become trapped between two slides.

“Team members were able to quickly access the scene, covering a short distance on foot before helping the driver to safety.”

The man’s situation is similar to another recent incident, where the rescue team aided a woman who had a lucky escape on the same road.

Roads in the Scottish Highlands have been devastated by recent landslides (Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team/PA)

The woman discovered the road was blocked due to an estimated 100-tonne landslide and made a three-point-turn to head back the way she came, just missing being hit by a second, larger landslide, which took place about 100 metres from her car.

The second landslide washed away a bridge leaving the woman stuck, but the mountain rescuers came to her aid and brought her to safety.

Landslides and floods have caused disruptions on roads and railways in parts of the Highlands due to a series of downpours on Monday and the early hours of Tuesday.

The A86 at Roybridge, near Fort William, is closed as Traffic Scotland confirmed a 113-mile diversion was put in place.

Network Rail has also closed the West Highland line between Roy Bridge station and Tulloch due to damage caused to the tracks.

The line may be closed until Thursday while repairs take place.