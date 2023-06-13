Man dies in hospital four days after car crash

A man has died following a car crash in Angus, Police Scotland has confirmed.

The 69-year-old sustained serious injuries in the crash in Arbroath on Thursday June 8.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, where he died on Monday June 12.

The accident happened at about 1am on East Mary Street, at the junction leading to Hannah Street. The man’s silver Nissan Micra was the only vehicle involved.

His family have been notified and a report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson of the road policing unit Dundee, said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this crash and we would urge anyone who may have seen the car involved prior to the incident, or who has any dashcam footage to come forward if you haven’t already spoken to an officer.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0189 of June 8 2023.”