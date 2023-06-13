Coronation boosts Scottish sales but inflation remains big problem, say traders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coronation boosts Scottish sales but inflation remains big problem, say traders

By Press Association
Retail sales increased in May, the Scottish Retail Consortium found (PA)
Sales have increased in Scotland but retailers should by wary of “stubbornly high inflation”, a trade association has warned.

Researchers credited the King’s coronation and bank holidays throughout May for the increase in Scottish retail sales, but advised that “one slightly better month doesn’t mean the storm clouds over the economy are likely to dissipate any time soon”.

From April 30 until May 27, total sales for the month in Scotland were 10.9% higher than sales from the same month in 2022, where they had grown by 1.6%.

The statistic is above the three-month average increase of 9.5% and the 12-month average growth of 7.8%.

When adjusted for inflation, year-on-year growth was 2%.

The numbers come from trade association the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC), which publishes data on profit, footfall and shop vacancies.

Sales types examined by the SRC throughout the month of May were food, non-food and online sales.

The SRC identified that all three categories increased when compared with figures from May 2022.

SRC head of policy and external affairs, Ewan MacDonald-Russell, said: “Scottish shoppers took to the high street in a May bank holiday bonanza as the extra holidays, King’s Coronation and sunny weather finally tempted consumers to restart spending.

“Sales were up 2% in real terms, with most of the growth coming in clothing and footwear as consumers freshened up wardrobes with spring and summer lines.

“The value of food sales continue to increase enormously, driven by near record food inflation.

“Grocery sales saw a rise in food and drink aimed at larger gatherings and al fresco dining as the extra holidays encouraged socialising outdoors following a very dreich March and April.

“Non-food sales saw strong rises in clothing sales, but also in DIY and horticulture as householders attempted to bring order to their gardens.”

Despite the fruitful month for Scots retailers, Mr MacDonald-Russell added that “stubbornly high inflation” remains the “overarching issue”.

He said: “It’s clear consumers are waiting until items are essential before making purchases, and that there is very little discretionary spending available.

“Whilst there is some hope inflation may start to subside, one slightly better month doesn’t mean the storm clouds over the economy are likely to dissipate any time soon.”

Paul Martin, UK head of retail for KPMG, echoed Mr MacDonald-Russell, stating food inflation “shows little sign of coming down in the near future and is having a significant knock-on effect on non-essential spending”.

He continued: “The grocery sector is the fastest growing part of the consumer wallet at the moment, so they are having to spend more of their money in the one area that is getting disproportionately more expensive.

“Scottish consumers are resilient, but with stubbornly high food inflation continuing and the prospect of further interest rate rises threatening to impact their ability to spend elsewhere, it is likely to be a long, hot summer for the retail sector.”