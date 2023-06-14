Firefighters called to 30,000 false alarms last year, service says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Firefighters called to 30,000 false alarms last year, service says

By Press Association
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is about to change the way it responds to fire alarm signals (Niall Carson/PA)
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is about to change the way it responds to fire alarm signals (Niall Carson/PA)

Firefighters were called out to more than 30,000 false alarms across Scotland last year, the service has revealed, meaning crews wasted precious time on around 80 incidents a day.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service revealed the figure as it prepares to change the way it responds to fire alarms, with firefighters no longer automatically sent to alarms at commercial business and workplace premises.

From July, an alarm activation will require those with fire safety responsibility on site to investigate the cause, and only call 999 when a fire has been confirmed.

Signals from automatic fire alarms are often false, caused by cooking fumes, dust or lack of maintenance. Some 97% of alarms are false, the fire service said.

Assistant chief fire officer David Farries said: “By changing our response to these types of incidents, we can potentially free up 64,000 hours every year, giving firefighters more time for other activities such as training and fire safety prevention work.

“However, there are benefits to businesses too by preventing these incidents from happening in the first place.

“On average, every unwanted fire alarm signal interrupts business for around 27 minutes each time.”

The changes affects all properties and businesses which do not provide sleeping accommodation, the fire service said. Hospitals, care homes, hotels, student halls, and flats will continue to have the current response.

The fire service said new rules are the same as those used by other fire services across the UK.

In the figures, the fire service said primary and secondary schools, as well as colleges and universities, registered more than 4,500 unwanted fire alarm signals, meaning they accounted for one in every six incidents.

The figures also showed businesses including call centres, offices, pubs and restaurants were also constantly attended by crews.

Offices and call centres alone were subject to more than 2,500 unwanted alarm calls in 2022.

The fire service said its change in response means crews are able to respond to real emergencies, while “reducing the road risk and the impact on the environment caused by fire appliances making unnecessary blue light journeys”.

