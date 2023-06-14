Protective wrap around fire-damaged art school hailed as restoration milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Protective wrap around fire-damaged art school hailed as restoration milestone

By Press Association
The Mackintosh Building is now under a protective wrap (Glasgow School of Art/Alan McAteer/PA)
The Mackintosh Building is now under a protective wrap (Glasgow School of Art/Alan McAteer/PA)

Work to rebuild Glasgow School of Art after two devastating fires has reached a milestone after a protective shield was erected.

The white protective wrap and roofing has been placed around the Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed building, which was seriously damaged by fire in 2014 and 2018, with the restoration project now able to move on to its next phase.

Eleanor Magennie, director of estates at the art school said the “significant milestone” will allow the building “to dry out and enables the next stages of internal works to progress alongside further advance works and planning”.

Experts said the building will take about two years to dry out under the wrapping, and as it does so other parts of the extensive rebuild can take place.

So far this academic year, work has included taking down the Mackintosh Library pillars. Surveys of the original steel beams have been completed, identifying those which can be kept as part of the rebuild.

The next stage of works includes repairs to the building’s internal brickwork.

Mackintosh Building fire
The Mackintosh Building was seriously damaged by fire in 2014 and again four years later (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Work completed last January included the recovery of 23,000 imperial bricks, and the project team is now sourcing a further 460,000. Significant amounts of stonework have also been recovered.

The Glasgow School of Art is Mackintosh’s most celebrated building, with it recognised since the 1930s as a work of international significance.

The school was built in two stages between 1897 and 1909, but was seriously damaged by fire in May 2014.

Then four years later in June 2018, catastrophic damage was caused to the building by another fire as restoration from the previous blaze was nearing completion.

With the wrapping now in place, work can soon begin on the reinstatement of green glazing to the neighbouring Reid Building, a project which is expected to be completed by next spring.

Penny Macbeth, director of the art school, said: “This progress – including the reglazing of the Reid – represents visible progress for our students and staff, who have recently celebrated a successful and hugely-popular degree show.

“It also underlines a sense of progress to the local community and all of our stakeholders in Glasgow and beyond, who we thank for their patience and support in what is a complex reinstatement project.”

