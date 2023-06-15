Firefighters work through night tackling flats blaze

Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a blaze at a block of flats in Edinburgh.

Crews were called to Craigmount Brae just after 3pm on Wednesday to reports of a fire in an upper flat and its roof space, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

East Craigs Primary School nearby was evacuated as a precaution.

Four fire engines and two height appliances were still at the scene at 6.30am on Thursday.

There were no reports of any casualties.