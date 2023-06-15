Firefighters work through night tackling flats blaze By Press Association June 15 2023, 6.50am Share Firefighters work through night tackling flats blaze Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4479481/firefighters-work-through-night-tackling-flats-blaze/ Copy Link Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA) Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a blaze at a block of flats in Edinburgh. Crews were called to Craigmount Brae just after 3pm on Wednesday to reports of a fire in an upper flat and its roof space, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said. East Craigs Primary School nearby was evacuated as a precaution. Four fire engines and two height appliances were still at the scene at 6.30am on Thursday. There were no reports of any casualties.