Fourth wildfire warning in three weeks issued as dry weather continues

The fire service has urged people to take care as it issued its fourth wildfire warning in three weeks, stressing that even a small ignition could spark a blaze in the current dry conditions.

The north-west Highlands have been given a “very high” rating of wildfire risk, while all other areas of Scotland are at “extreme” risk level, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

The warning runs from Thursday until Saturday but could be extended if the warm weather continues.

It comes as firefighters continue to tackle a wildfire at Daviot near Inverness which has been burning since Saturday, with two appliances and a water carrier still at the scene on Thursday.

⚠️ There is a Wildfire Warning in place from today until Saturday 17 June. 𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗬 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛 – North West Highland𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗘 – across Scotland Follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code and help our fire service by avoiding lighting fires in the countryside. 🏞️ — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) June 15, 2023

Last week, crews also tackled a wildfire on the Campsie Fells near Fintry, to the north of Glasgow.

Fire service group commander Niall MacLennan said: “We are urging the public not to light disposable barbecues or campfires in areas where there is vegetation, much of which is tinder dry, or to discard cigarettes carelessly.

“As the warm and dry weather continues, so too does the risk of wildfire. The recent wildfire incidents at Cannich and Daviot, near Inverness, and Campsie Fells, just north of Glasgow, show just how large these fires can become.

“It would only take a small ignition on dry vegetation to cause a wildfire at this time of year.

“Please follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code if you’re heading into the countryside this weekend as the wildfire warning continues.”

The fire service also urged people to take glass bottles home as the sun’s rays can pass through them to ignite dry grass and start a fire.