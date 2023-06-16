Firefighters continue to tackle forest wildfire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Firefighters continue to tackle forest wildfire

By Press Association
Firefighters have been tackling a wildfire within Dalshangan Forest for almost 24 hours (Kalvin Hendry/PA)
Firefighters have been tackling a wildfire within Dalshangan Forest for almost 24 hours (Kalvin Hendry/PA)

Firefighters have worked for almost 24 hours tackling a wildfire in Dumfries and Galloway.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) first received reports of a wildfire within Dalshangan Forest near Castle Douglas at around 1pm on Thursday.

Firefighters remain on the scene working to extinguish the blaze, which is the latest large wildfire in Scotland in recent weeks.

A wildfire warning is in place across the country as the hot and dry weather continues.

Scottish wildfire
A wildfire spread near the village of Daviot in the Highlands last week (Duncan Macpherson/PA)

Earlier this month, a wildfire took hold and burned for almost two weeks in Cannich, near Inverness, and it is thought it could have been the UK’s largest ever wildfire.

Last week, another wildfire ignited in Daviot, also in the Highlands.

On Thursday, SFRS issued its fourth wildfire warning in three weeks, stressing even a small flame could spark a blaze in the current dry conditions.

The north-west Highlands have been given a “very high” rating of wildfire risk, while all other areas of Scotland are at “extreme” risk level.

The warning runs from Thursday until Saturday but could be extended if the warm weather continues.

Fire service group commander Niall MacLennan said: “We are urging the public not to light disposable barbecues or campfires in areas where there is vegetation, much of which is tinder dry, or to discard cigarettes carelessly.

“As the warm and dry weather continues, so too does the risk of wildfire. The recent wildfire incidents at Cannich and Daviot, near Inverness, and Campsie Fells, just north of Glasgow, show just how large these fires can become.

“It would only take a small ignition on dry vegetation to cause a wildfire at this time of year.

“Please follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code if you’re heading into the countryside this weekend as the wildfire warning continues.”

More from The Courier

Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
Fife fraudster jailed for £350k motorhomes scam
People sunbathing in Slessor Gardens, Dundee, during the mini heatwave.
Tayside and Fife heatwave: Is sunny weather set to end?
NHS Tayside accused of cover-up over disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel
Gavin McKay appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Serial Fife rapist who threatened to steal victim’s dog faces life in prison
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Harris Academy prom 2023 Picture shows; Harris Academy prom . Dundee. Supplied by Steven Brown/DC Thomson Date; 15/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Harris Academy Class of 2023
Water being pumped onto the dunes during the wildfire training exercise. Image: Paul Reid
Fiefighters and locals join forces in East Haven beach wildfire exercise
Carlisle United's Brunton Park, which will host Dundee United on July 29. Image: Shane Healey/ProSports/Shutterstock
Dundee United reveal pre-season schedule - including trip to face EFL outfit
Novak Djokovic celebrates his latest Grand Slam success.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Djokovic has the most but that doesn't make him the greatest
Children playing dodgeball at Ryze
Ryze Dundee to open new dodgeball court
A McDonald's lorry on fire at Camperdown in Dundee
Flames shoot from McDonald's lorry trailer as crews tackle Dundee fire