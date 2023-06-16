Firefighters continue to tackle forest wildfire

Firefighters have worked for almost 24 hours tackling a wildfire in Dumfries and Galloway.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) first received reports of a wildfire within Dalshangan Forest near Castle Douglas at around 1pm on Thursday.

Firefighters remain on the scene working to extinguish the blaze, which is the latest large wildfire in Scotland in recent weeks.

A wildfire warning is in place across the country as the hot and dry weather continues.

A wildfire spread near the village of Daviot in the Highlands last week (Duncan Macpherson/PA)

Earlier this month, a wildfire took hold and burned for almost two weeks in Cannich, near Inverness, and it is thought it could have been the UK’s largest ever wildfire.

Last week, another wildfire ignited in Daviot, also in the Highlands.

On Thursday, SFRS issued its fourth wildfire warning in three weeks, stressing even a small flame could spark a blaze in the current dry conditions.

The north-west Highlands have been given a “very high” rating of wildfire risk, while all other areas of Scotland are at “extreme” risk level.

⚠️ There is a Wildfire Warning in place from today until Saturday 17 June. 𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗬 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛 – North West Highland𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗘 – across Scotland Follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code and help our fire service by avoiding lighting fires in the countryside. 🏞️ — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) June 15, 2023

The warning runs from Thursday until Saturday but could be extended if the warm weather continues.

Fire service group commander Niall MacLennan said: “We are urging the public not to light disposable barbecues or campfires in areas where there is vegetation, much of which is tinder dry, or to discard cigarettes carelessly.

“As the warm and dry weather continues, so too does the risk of wildfire. The recent wildfire incidents at Cannich and Daviot, near Inverness, and Campsie Fells, just north of Glasgow, show just how large these fires can become.

“It would only take a small ignition on dry vegetation to cause a wildfire at this time of year.

“Please follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code if you’re heading into the countryside this weekend as the wildfire warning continues.”