Seabird population devastated by avian flu, researchers fear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Seabird population devastated by avian flu, researchers fear

By Press Association
A great skua, which have seen numbers drop after bird flu outbreaks (NatureScot/Lorne Gill)
A great skua, which have seen numbers drop after bird flu outbreaks (NatureScot/Lorne Gill)

Avian flu has devastated seabird populations, with some species returning to Scotland in much lower numbers than before last year’s influenza outbreak, nature experts have said.

Early surveillance of seabird colonies by NatureScot and its partners found great skuas had been some of the hardest hit, with initial observations finding numbers have slumped.

It is estimated that up to 90% of the population on Hermaness, Shetland, may have been lost, NatureScot said, forcing the body to impose a ban on ringing and research activities to avoid unnecessary disturbance or stress to the birds.

Scotland supports 60% of the world breeding population of great skua, which migrate to the northern-most isles of the UK from their wintering grounds off the coast of Spain and Africa.

NatureScot is concerned about terns (NatureScot/Lorne Gill)

And it is not just great skuas, there are also concerns about unusual behaviour in terns, with fewer than usual returning to sites across Scotland, including NatureScot’s Isle of May and Noss National Nature Reserves, and their return coming later than expected.

Alastair MacGugan, a NatureScot wildlife manager, said: “It is too soon to draw firm conclusions about the impact of last year’s terrible losses, but the low numbers of great skua and terns returning to our shores is certainly concerning and something we are keeping a very close watch on.”

On Noss tern nesting was late but some eggs have now been laid. But on the Isle of May there has so far been no nesting this year, while on Rum the terns have deserted without laying any eggs.

NatureScot said targeted surveys of breeding seabird populations are currently under way and will help to better understand the extent of the impact.

But there is some optimism. Mr MacGugan said: “The good news is that, in Scotland at least, we are not seeing the large numbers of dead birds around breeding sites that we did last year. This may mean that the remaining birds have gained some level of immunity to the virus.

“If so, then there is cause for optimism as populations may begin to slowly replace the losses that occurred last year.

“This is far from the end of the outbreak, however, and we are certainly not complacent. We may see the virus switch to other species in the future, as has happened with the gulls elsewhere in the UK.”

So far this breeding season the virus has largely impacted the south of the country, devastating breeding colonies of black-headed gulls and terns, with thousands of adults and chicks dying at colonies across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

More from The Courier

Brewdog and Fussy have launched a beer scented deodorant. Image: Fussy
BrewDog launches 'world first' beer-scented deodorant
Elliott Parish.
St Johnstone part company with goalkeeper Elliott Parish
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Liam Fox: Former Dundee United boss has rejoined former club Hearts. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Ex-Dundee United boss Liam Fox appointed Hearts B team head coach
Volunteers and staff members standing outside The Birks Cinema.
Netflix, cost of living and 'glorious weather' leave Aberfeldy cinema at threat of closure
Site of the former Mountcastle Quarry and now the located of Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park.
£15m plan for holiday lodges at Fife quarry unveiled
photo shows Sam Eljamel next to a diagram of a brain.
COURIER OPINION: Public inquiry must be held into disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel cover-up claims
Police on Mains Road in Dundee
Three men arrested after 'disturbance' on Dundee street
ARBROATH, SCOTLAND - APRIL 22: A general stadium view during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Cove Rangers at Gayfield Park, on April 22, 2023, in Arbroath, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)
Arbroath sign Linlithgow Rose goal machine Mark Stowe
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
Fife fraudster jailed for £350k motorhomes scam