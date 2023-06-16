Police in fresh plea to trace absconded prisoner

Police are re-appealing for information as they search for a prisoner who absconded from HMP Castle Huntly.

Sean McGovern, 39, was reported missing from the open prison near Dundee at 10pm on Sunday.

Police have urged members the public not to approach him if they see him and instead contact police.

McGovern is described as white, bald, around 5ft 8in and of stocky build, with a scar on his right cheek.

He is believed to have been wearing a dark-coloured woollen hat, a dark-coloured long-sleeved top, light-coloured trousers and trainers.

He is thought to have connections in the Edinburgh area.

Anyone with information on McGovern’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, citing reference 4025 of June 11.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers through 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.