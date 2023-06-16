More strikes at First Minister’s former school ‘likely’ after fallout – NASUWT

A union has said further strike action is “likely” to be held at First Minister Humza Yousaf’s former school in Glasgow after accusing its management of reneging on a commitment over teachers’ pensions.

The NASUWT called off a planned walkout at Hutcheson’s Grammar School earlier this month on the understanding bosses were going to delay the transfer of teachers’ pensions to a scheme it claims could see them lose out.

Members argue moving teachers from the Scottish Teachers’ Pension Scheme (STPS) to the school’s alternative defined contribution scheme provides no guarantee of the level of income teachers would receive in retirement or any index-linked rises to their pension pots.

Union officials had hoped to hold further negotiations over the move but have now said further industrial action could be taken after claiming management told them in a private meeting this week the transfer was going ahead without delay.

Staff last formed picket lines outside the school in May over the dispute and were joined by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who also formerly attended Hutcheson’s.

Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said: “This is the worst example of duplicitous employer practice we have seen in a long while.

“There is no justification for the employer to renege on the commitments they made to us last week.

“NASUWT members responded by withdrawing dates of strike action. Having given those commitments, we expect the employer to act with honour and integrity.

“However, if the employer thinks it can get away with using these kind of tactics as a way to sneak through its downgrading of pensions then they have seriously underestimated the feelings of our members.

“We will now be consulting with members with a view to further escalation of industrial action likely to follow.”

Mike Corbett, NASUWT national official in Scotland, said: “This development is characteristic of an employer which has acted with little integrity throughout this dispute.

“It seems they are not only content to undermine their own staff in this way, but are also willing to subject pupils and parents to disruption from further industrial action.

“We will continue to oppose these unjustified and unnecessary changes, and take such steps as necessary to protect the future financial security of hardworking teachers.”

A spokesperson for Hutcheson’s Grammar School said: “We met with union representatives as we worked together to try and reach a mutually amicable agreement.

“Today the union representatives communicated that neither of the options we presented are acceptable to its members. We did not manage to reach any agreement regarding calling off the planned strike action due to take place June 21.

“As no agreement has been made today, despite our very best efforts, we have no choice but to proceed as planned towards an exit from TPS in autumn 2023.

“As of today, June 16, the teachers will therefore be enrolled into a private pension scheme that will give an extremely generous 22% employer contribution.

“This decision has been taken after careful consultation, reflection, and consideration. It is fully backed by the board.

“The welfare of all our staff members, pupils and the school are always our primary focus and we are disappointed that the unions have not accepted our recommendations.”