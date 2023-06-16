More strikes at First Minister’s former school ‘likely’ after fallout – NASUWT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

More strikes at First Minister’s former school ‘likely’ after fallout – NASUWT

By Press Association
Dr Patrick Roach said NASUWT members would be balloted on possible strike action (Yui Mok/PA)
Dr Patrick Roach said NASUWT members would be balloted on possible strike action (Yui Mok/PA)

A union has said further strike action is “likely” to be held at First Minister Humza Yousaf’s former school in Glasgow after accusing its management of reneging on a commitment over teachers’ pensions.

The NASUWT called off a planned walkout at Hutcheson’s Grammar School earlier this month on the understanding bosses were going to delay the transfer of teachers’ pensions to a scheme it claims could see them lose out.

Members argue moving teachers from the Scottish Teachers’ Pension Scheme (STPS) to the school’s alternative defined contribution scheme provides no guarantee of the level of income teachers would receive in retirement or any index-linked rises to their pension pots.

Union officials had hoped to hold further negotiations over the move but have now said further industrial action could be taken after claiming management told them in a private meeting this week the transfer was going ahead without delay.

Staff last formed picket lines outside the school in May over the dispute and were joined by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who also formerly attended Hutcheson’s.

Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said: “This is the worst example of duplicitous employer practice we have seen in a long while.

“There is no justification for the employer to renege on the commitments they made to us last week.

“NASUWT members responded by withdrawing dates of strike action. Having given those commitments, we expect the employer to act with honour and integrity.

“However, if the employer thinks it can get away with using these kind of tactics as a way to sneak through its downgrading of pensions then they have seriously underestimated the feelings of our members.

“We will now be consulting with members with a view to further escalation of industrial action likely to follow.”

Mike Corbett, NASUWT national official in Scotland, said: “This development is characteristic of an employer which has acted with little integrity throughout this dispute.

“It seems they are not only content to undermine their own staff in this way, but are also willing to subject pupils and parents to disruption from further industrial action.

“We will continue to oppose these unjustified and unnecessary changes, and take such steps as necessary to protect the future financial security of hardworking teachers.”

A spokesperson for Hutcheson’s Grammar School said: “We met with union representatives as we worked together to try and reach a mutually amicable agreement.

“Today the union representatives communicated that neither of the options we presented are acceptable to its members. We did not manage to reach any agreement regarding calling off the planned strike action due to take place June 21.

“As no agreement has been made today, despite our very best efforts, we have no choice but to proceed as planned towards an exit from TPS in autumn 2023.

“As of today, June 16, the teachers will therefore be enrolled into a private pension scheme that will give an extremely generous 22% employer contribution.

“This decision has been taken after careful consultation, reflection, and consideration. It is fully backed by the board.

“The welfare of all our staff members, pupils and the school are always our primary focus and we are disappointed that the unions have not accepted our recommendations.”

