Confidence among young people at lowest level in 28 years, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Confidence among young people at lowest level in 28 years, report finds

By Press Association
The report found confidence levels among young people in Scotland are at the lowest level in 28 years (PA)
The report found confidence levels among young people in Scotland are at the lowest level in 28 years (PA)

Confidence levels in young people are at the lowest in 28 years, according to a new report.

The Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) study, carried out every four years in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), has looked at data on young people’s mental health in Scotland before and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

It found 42% of young people in Scotland reported often or always feeling confident in themselves.

Researchers from the universities of Glasgow and St Andrews surveyed 4,388 young people aged 11, 13 and 15 in Scotland in 2022, and their work was commissioned by Public Health Scotland (PHS).

Around one fifth (19%) reported feeling lonely all or most of the time in the last year, and that feeling was most common among 15-year-old girls (31%).

More than one third (35%) of youngsters reported feelings of anxiety, with higher levels among girls than boys, and over one third (35%) were classified as having either low mood or at risk of depression.

Teenager
Experts said mental health challenges are ‘likely to have been exacerbated’ by the pandemic (Alamy/PA)

Almost half of young people in Scotland experienced multiple health complaints every week such as feeling nervous, having difficulty sleeping, and feeling irritable, with the prevalence higher among girls than boys aged between 13 and 15.

During the pandemic, 54% of the young people surveyed said it positively affected aspects of their family life and 50% said it positively affected friendships.

Almost a third (29%) said their physical activity had been negatively affected, but 43% said it was positively affected.

Almost four in 10 young people (38%) said their mental health was negatively affected by the pandemic and just over one third (34%) said their school performance was affected.

Meanwhile, the number of young people using substances has fallen, with teenage drunkenness at the lowest level in 32 years.

However, the number of young people who have used a vape or electronic cigarette (18%) is now higher than those using cigarettes.

It is the ninth consecutive report from the WHO cross-national survey which Scotland has participated in since 1990.

Lead author Jo Inchley, from the social and public health sciences unit at the University of Glasgow, said: “These latest findings from HBSC provide a comprehensive picture of young people’s health across Scotland. We’ve seen significant improvements in recent years in areas such as alcohol use and lifetime cigarette smoking.

“But at the same time, new challenges such as vaping and social media are increasingly impacting on how young people live their lives, and there are also significant mental health challenges which are likely to have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This report helps us to better understand the challenges young people face, recognise the broader impact of the pandemic on their lives, and look at areas where more support and investment is needed.”

Richmond Davies, head of public mental health and child public health at PHS, said: “The insight the HBSC study provides into trends in young people’s health, wellbeing and socioeconomic circumstances is invaluable and highlights the need to prevent poor mental health before it emerges.

“We have good evidence of what the drivers of mental health are, so we must not ignore opportunities to increase young people’s exposure to protective factors and reduce their exposure to, and the impact of, the factors that harm their mental health.

“Key drivers of poor mental health in young people include: poverty and economic deprivation; the availability and quality of opportunities post-school; and supportive relationships with peers, family and trusted adults in the community.”

More from The Courier

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean hopes Melker Hallberg will sign a new contract.
Melker Hallberg: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean hopes midfielder will sign new contract
The crash happened on Napier Road in Glenrothes. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Emergency services called after car flips onto roof in Glenrothes
extensive damage to the front and side of one of the four vehicles involved in the crash.
Police charge man, 35, after four-car crash in Kinglassie
Dundee University graduations at Caird Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures from first day of graduations for Dundee University’s class of 2023
Hill Road in Ballingry has been blacked after a car overturned. Image Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Road reopens after car overturned in Ballingry
Dundee swimmer Taylor Mackenzie with her gold medal at the Special Olympics in Berlin
Dundee swimmer wins gold after firm donated £2k to send teen to Special Olympics
Jordan Forster leaves Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Former Dundee and Fife football star guilty of stalking and abuse
Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon
VIDEO: Watch as Nicola Sturgeon refuses to vouch for husband Peter Murrell in first…
Cowdenbeath manager Calum Elliot.
Calum Elliot on 'surprise' Viaplay Cup inclusion as boss explains Cowdenbeath transfer strategy
Ninewells worker John McLaren's black Honda MSX motorbike
Ninewells worker left without transport after £2,500 motorbike stolen