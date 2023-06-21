Branding force institutionally racist was right thing to do, says police chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Branding force institutionally racist was right thing to do, says police chief

By Press Association
Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone addressed his final Scottish Police Authority meeting on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone addressed his final Scottish Police Authority meeting on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Police Scotland’s chief constable has said his admission that the force is institutionally racist and discriminatory was “absolutely the right thing to do”.

Sir Iain Livingstone addressed his comments, which were made to the Scottish Police Authority last month, as he spoke at the watchdog’s meeting on Wednesday – his last as Scotland’s police chief before his retirement this summer.

He told the meeting: “I knew it would be a difficult message for some people to hear and, as I said myself, it was a difficult statement in some ways for me to say.

“But in the weeks that have passed, I know that what I said is true and it’s absolutely the right thing to do to allow the organisation to make progress.”

Sir Iain said the force is not “the only significant institution that perhaps should have that level of assessment and consideration”.

He said: “But we will take the lead because of the significant status that policing has in Scottish life and, rightfully, the high expectations that are expected of us.”

Senior Police Scotland officers
Sir Iain Livingstone, second left, appeared before the SPA alongside his deputies (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sir Iain listed a range of issues for consideration, including how officers are equipped, how death messages are dealt with, how searches are carried out, and flexible working options for its workforce.

“Are we truly as inclusive as we should be and need to be?,” he asked the SPA meeting in Edinburgh.

“Not because officers and staff, whether they’re front-end operational service delivery or they’re part of our corporate support function, not because they’re seeking to act in a discriminatory manner, but actually our processes, our systems, our structures are not as inclusive as they could and should be.

“Actually saying that I think is, for me, telling you that Sunday is the day after Saturday, and then it allows us to go and make progress to make the organisation a better place.”

The SPA meeting also heard the conclusions of a review into toxicology services which was launched last year after hundreds of drug-driving cases had to be dropped because blood samples were not analysed within the time limit.

Chief Inspector Craig Naylor, of HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland, said while staff are highly professional and deliver “a highly capable system”, the service is challenged by volume.

“They have been used to doing significant amounts of overtime just to keep the lights on and to keep things moving,” he told the SPA.

Scottish Police Authority board meeting
The Scottish Police Authority met in Edinburgh on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The prevalence of people taking drugs, whether it is unlawful drugs or even pain medication they may be prescribed, and then driving has been unknown and to be absolutely honest we think it is still relatively unknown.

“Although the demand from Police Scotland has been better understood, but that’s still a demand which has been based upon a small number of trained specialist officers to deliver the roadside drug tests.”

Since 2019, police have collected more than 7,000 blood samples from suspected drug-drivers.

He said there has been a “wide, unquantified demand” for testing which had not been examined “as much as it should by partners right across the system”, which put it “under considerable pressure from day one”.

Paul Edie, chairman of the authority’s forensic services committee, said the situation has improved significantly since the report was commissioned.

But he added: “While we are night and day away from where we were last year, we’ve still got a job to do.”

The SPA meeting also heard from Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham, who spoke about Operation Talla, the Covid-19 response, and Operation Unicorn upon the death of the Queen last year.

Operation Unicorn saw more than 15,000 officers deployed and cost Police Scotland £15,618,640, which was fully recovered from the Scottish and UK governments.

