Man in hospital after Peterhead silo ‘explosion’

One man is in hospital and four others have been treated at the scene of an explosion in Peterhead.

A silo at the ASCO supply base in the South Bay area of the town, and operated by a third-party tenant, ruptured, leading to the loss of about 3,000 barrels of calcium chloride brine, a non-toxic product used in the oil and gas drilling process.

A contractor operating on behalf of the tenant was injured and taken to hospital as a precaution, the company said in a statement.

The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening and four others were treated at the scene.

The company said all staff on site were evacuated.

Emergency services also attended the scene.

A company spokesman said: “The safety of our colleagues is our overriding concern, and all on-site personnel have been evacuated safely and are accounted for.

“As a precaution, all operations have been temporarily halted.

“The cause of the incident is not currently known. ASCO is co-ordinating with the relevant authorities and stakeholders.

“Further information will be released when it becomes available.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service remained at the scene in the Aberdeenshire town on Wednesday.

A fire service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 11.03am on Wednesday to reports of an incident at an industrial premises at South Bay, Peterhead.

“Operations control mobilised two fire appliances and specialist resources to the area.

“Firefighters are assisting emergency service partners at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11am on Wednesday, we were called to a report of an explosion at an industrial premises in the Burnhaven area of Peterhead.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.”