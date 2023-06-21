Billions generated by University of Edinburgh dwarfs money raised by 2014 Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billions generated by University of Edinburgh dwarfs money raised by 2014 Games

By Press Association
The University of Edinburgh was found to support more than 32,760 jobs across the UK (PA)
The University of Edinburgh has generated 10 times as much money for the UK economy as the 2014 Commonwealth Games did, according to research.

A report into Scotland’s largest university’s economic and social impact found that the institution generates £7.52 billion per year for the economy compared with £740 million over seven years created by the Glasgow-hosted sporting event.

The independent study also found the university supports more than 32,760 jobs across the UK with its start-up and spin-out companies estimated to be worth a total of £162 million.

The report reviewed the university’s impact from a diverse range of activity including research, entrepreneurship, teaching and educational exports in the 2021-22 academic year.

Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, Edinburgh University principal and vice-chancellor, said: “As a world-leading centre of academic excellence, we aim to make a significant, sustainable and socially responsible contribution to Scotland, the UK and the world.

“This study strongly indicates the hugely important economic role that the University of Edinburgh plays within Scotland and beyond.

“We have more than 400 years of excellence behind us, but we’re not done yet.

“Working together, we can make the next 400 years even better.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “The University of Edinburgh and the wider higher education sector are key partners in economic transformation and innovation, with the National Strategy for Economic Transformation (NSET) aiming to deliver a more prosperous, more productive and more internationally competitive economy.

“We recognise that universities are uniquely placed to deliver across all of the programmes of action within the NSET – utilising their teaching, skills development, with a focus on access and inclusion, research, innovation and international reach.

“Our higher education sector is a major success story for Scotland – and the University of Edinburgh’s delivery of world class research and innovation is a key part of this success.”

