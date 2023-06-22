Drugs now more of a problem on football match days than alcohol, study finds

Drug use at football matches has superseded excessive alcohol consumption as people’s primary safety concern when going to games, according to new research.

Health and behaviour experts from the University of Stirling exploring the relationship between football fans and alcohol found both match-goers and organisations involved in match safety reported a marked increase in supporters taking cocaine.

One police representative told researchers they consider use of the class A drug on match days as “extensive” and believe it has become a more influential factor in fans engaging in violence and anti-social behaviour.

The study included interviews with football supporters, the police, government advisers, football supporters’ groups and safety organisations, and they all shared the view that cocaine had replaced alcohol as a major issue on match days.

Dr Richard Purves, principal investigator on the project, said: “We found widely held concerns about a growing drug culture amongst football fans.

“Cocaine appears to be particularly prevalent and when used in conjunction with alcohol, was described as a ‘perfect mix’ in terms of its combined heightening of intoxicated, hedonic or transgressive experiences on match day.

“Both organisational stakeholders and focus group participants reported what they believed was a growing drug culture in football.

“Further research is needed to fully understand the true extent and impact of controlled drugs on fans’ behaviour in both football and other sports, especially in the context of assessing the ramifications of this issue for potentially reforming regulations on the use of alcohol within the game.”

Police were among the groups who told researchers they believe there has been a marked increase in the number of football fans taking drugs (PA)

The study also looked at how current legislation surrounding alcohol at football matches influences the consumption of attendees, and to what extent supporters agree those existing laws are fair, effective or in need of change.

Under current legislation, football supporters in England are permitted to purchase alcohol at grounds but it cannot be consumed within view of the pitch. In Scotland, the general sale of alcohol is prohibited other than in hospitality settings.

Those taking part in the study believe football supporters are seen differently to fans of other sports, arguing that legislation surrounding alcohol consumption means at other venues there can be a “carnivalesque” environment by drinking alcohol, whereas it is more restricted at football games.

The research by the University of Stirling’s Institute for Social Marketing and Health was funded by the Economic and Social Research Council and supported by experts at Loughborough University and the University of Edinburgh.

The paper, “Alcohol Consumption Among UK Football Supporters: Investigating The Contested field Of The Football Carnivalesque”, is published in the Journal Drugs: Education, Prevention And Policy.