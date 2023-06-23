Man jailed for 21 years for murdering young father out of ‘his own wickedness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Man jailed for 21 years for murdering young father out of ‘his own wickedness’

By Press Association
Gavin McVey was sentenced to 21 years for the murder of Sean McKay (Peter Byrne/PA)
Gavin McVey was sentenced to 21 years for the murder of Sean McKay (Peter Byrne/PA)

A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for murdering a young man in 21 October 2021.

Gavin McVey was found guilty of killing 23-year-old Sean McKay as he travelled home from work in Dalry, North Ayrshire.

Armed with a knife, McVey attacked the young father on St Margaret’s Avenue.

Members of the public rushed to help Mr McKay, but he was found dead at the scene.

McVey was sentenced on Friday June 23 at Paisley High Court.

Detective inspector Stephen McCulloch, senior investigating officer, said: “This unprovoked and utterly senseless attack has left Sean’s family absolutely devastated.

“Our thoughts remain with all his family, in particular his young son and his partner, at this extremely difficult and upsetting time.

“I know that nothing can change what has happened, however, I hope that his conviction affords his family and friends some justice and satisfaction that McVey is now behind bars and will be for a long time.

“Gavin McVey callously took Sean’s life. Sean was simply walking home when McVey, armed with a knife, stabbed and killed him for absolutely no reason other than his own wickedness.

“McVey will now have to face the consequences of his actions.

“I would like to thanks Sean’s family, friends and those in the wider community who helped officers during this difficult enquiry.”

In a statement released through Police Scotland,  Mr McKay’s family said: “Sean was a much loved son, brother, partner, dad, nephew, cousin, grandson and friend.

“He was the most gentle, caring, loving, supportive and admirable person.

“He kept us all going, he was the life and soul of the party and loved dancing.

“Life is so quiet without him, he was always the loudest one in the room. He loved football, Game of Thrones and Marvel films.

“He was very family orientated and loved life. He was so proud of being a Dad and an uncle.”

The family expressed sadness that Mr McKay’s son and nephew will never get to know him as they grow up.

They said: “We will always make sure that they remember him. He was so proud of us all. He showed his love to everyone.

“He was an innocent man and never caused any trouble. He was just walking home from work and his life was taken from him.

“It is such a relief that the man who took Sean’s life is away behind bars.

“The fact there were so many people here throughout this trial showed how much losing Sean has impacted all his family and friends.

“We are so grateful to everyone that has supported us. We would like to thank all the witnesses, the Police, the Crown, the jury and the support from everyone who came and has supported us throughout.

“The whole family really miss him, life will never be the same.”

