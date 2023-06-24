Animal rights activists call for dialogue after Highland Show protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Animal rights activists call for dialogue after Highland Show protest

By Press Association
Protesters stormed the stage at the Royal Highland Show (Animal Rising/Animal Rebellion/PA)
Protesters stormed the stage at the Royal Highland Show (Animal Rising/Animal Rebellion/PA)

Activists have called for dialogue on animal rights after a protest at the Royal Highland Show on Saturday.

Animal Rising protesters stormed the stage of the Golden Shears World Championship, a popular sheep-shearing competition with entrants from around the world.

At about 13.45pm activists glued themselves to the gates where the sheep were kept, and others held posters expressing dismay at the farming industry, wearing t-shirts that read “For All Life”.

The Royal Highland Show, held in Edinburgh, was disrupted for about 20 minutes before resuming as normal.

Other members of Animal Rising sat at a nearby table and spoke to farmers about their concerns.

Animal Rising member Sarah McCaffrey called for a dialogue with those in the farming industry.

She said: “We are here to engage in conversation around our broken relationship with animals and nature.

“We know that we are a nation of animal lovers, but that is not reflected in our actions.

“This is clear to see in Golden Shears World Championship, where sheep are put in positions where they are visibly stressed and uncomfortable, purely for our entertainment.

“It is also evident in our use of horses for showjumping at this same event, and in our food system, where we send one billion animals to be killed every year in the UK alone.

“That is why Animal Rising are here today taking action. But disruption is only part of the story, dialogue is key too if we are to create the lasting change we need, a safe, secure, plant-based food system and programme of rewilding.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said there were no arrests and that there was “no criminality” found.

The Royal Highland Show was contacted for comment.

