Elderly pedestrians in hospital after being hit by car

Two pensioners are in hospital after being hit by a car being driven by an 80-year-old.

A 88-year-old man and a woman aged 86 were in collision with a Subaru as they crossed West Mains Road, at Mayfield Road, in Edinburgh at 1.30pm on Saturday.

Police Scotland said the pair remain at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where doctors have described their condition as stable.

The woman driving the black Subaru was not injured, police said.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick, of the roads policing unit in Livingston, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information, including dashcam footage.

“If you have not yet come forward to police, then please call officers via 101 quoting reference number 2013 of Saturday June 24.”