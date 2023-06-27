Severe overcrowding results in ‘very high’ prisoner numbers in Scotland – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Scotland

Severe overcrowding results in ‘very high’ prisoner numbers in Scotland – report

By Press Association
Severe overcrowding in Scotland’s prisons has resulted in a ‘very high’ rate of incarceration (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Severe overcrowding in Scotland's prisons has resulted in a 'very high' rate of incarceration (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Severe overcrowding in prisons has resulted in Scotland having a “very high” number of people incarcerated compared to other European countries, new figures have shown.

The Council of Europe annual penal statistics for 2022 showed Scotland had a rate of 136 inmates in prison per 100,000 people, compared to a Europe-wide average of 104 inmates per 100,000 inhabitants.

In comparison, England and Wales had a rate of 132 inmates per 100,000 people.

A density of more than 105 inmates per 100,000 people is an indicator of “severe overcrowding”, the report suggested.

Between 2021 and 2022, the average incarceration rate in Scotland grew by 0.7%.

The figures also found Scotland has a “very high” prison density with 97 inmates per 100 places in a penal institution.

Scotland also had one of the highest rates of prisoners who were on remand at 30%, compared to the 25% European average.

In comparison, England and Wales was among the prison administration with the lowest (16%) percentages of people on remand.

Scotland also had one of the highest suicide rates for countries with over one million inhabitants, with 16 suicides per 10,000 inmates.

Prisoner numbers in Scotland remained stable in 2022, despite the number of people going to prison across Europe increasing by 2.3% as a result of the end of lockdown measures across the continent.

Professor Marcelo Aebi, head of the SPACE research team from the University of Lausanne, said: “Throughout the last 12 years, the average European incarceration rate has slowly but consistently fallen. That drop was intensified during 2020 as a consequence of the Covid-19 lockdown measures.

“Therefore, the increase in 2022 reflects a return to relative normality in social life and the functioning of the European criminal justice systems.

“Despite that increase, the European incarceration rate in 2022 is still lower than that observed at the beginning of 2020, before the pandemic. This suggests the continuation of the consistent decline observed since 2011.”

